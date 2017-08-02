Carmelo Anthony has made it clear that he wants to join Houston Rockets.

After there was speculation that Anthony would waive his no trade clause in a deal sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Rockets, Anthony informed the New York Knicks that the Cavaliers are off the table according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Originally, reports were that Anthony preferred the Cavaliers, but Berman writes that the uncertainty surrounding the Kyrie Irving drama has shifted Anthony's outlook. Should the Cavaliers trade Irving, the landscape in the Eastern Conference could change.

LeBron James is set to hit free agency after the 2017-18 season and Anthony is under contract through 2019. If James signs elsewhere after next season, Anthony may be left to lead an aging Cavaliers roster that would have little chance competing for a championship barring major changes.

Meanwhile, Anthony and Paul have also had success together on the U.S. men's Olympic basketball teams in 2012 and 2008.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," Anthony told Ian Begley of ESPN. He also said that he hasn't met with the Kicks this off-season but maintains that he is "at peace."

Despite the firing of former president of basketball operations Phil Jackson in June, reports indicate that Anthony has still remained at odds with the Knicks. Jackson and Anthony appeared to conflict with one another throughout the season stemming from comments Jackson made about Anthony's play style.

Last season was among the most disappointing for the Anthony and the Knicks, finishing at 31-51 and missing the playoffs by 10 games.

Anthony averaged 22.4 points per game – lower than his career average of 24.8 – and shot 19 per cent below his career field goal percentage of 45.2.