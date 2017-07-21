Carmelo Anthony is willing to decline $8.1 million in bonuses if it makes a trade between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets more feasible, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anthony's current deal contains a trade kicker, meaning any team that acquires him will need to pay 15 per cent on top of the remaining $54 he is owed over the next two years. This has reportedly held up a deal between the two sides, but now that Anthony is willing to waive the kicker, talks may soon reignite. The 10-time All-Star also has a no trade clause, which he will have to waive to make any deal official.

Over the past year, Anthony's relationship with the Knicks has soured after a public spat with former president of basketball operations Phil Jackson. Despite Jackson's dismissal, Anthony still seems to want out. It's been reported that he will be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Portland Trail Blazers have also emerged as a possible landing spot for Anthony. Guard C.J. McCollum has been open about his desire for Anthony to join the Blazers, but whether Anthony would waive his no-trade clause in a trade there is unclear.

Last year, Anthony and the Knicks missed the playoffs for the third straight season.