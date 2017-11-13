Former Toronto Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos will be named the new GM of the Atlanta Braves, reports Joel Sherman‏ of the New York Post.Sherman says the Braves could make an announcement possibly as soon as this week during the GM meetings.

According to Sherman‏, John Hart will remain for now as president of the club, but "Anthopoulos will have final decision making powers in baseball."

Atlanta has operated without a GM since John Coppolella resigned following disclosure of improprieties in international scouting.

Anthopoulos was the Braves' second choice for the job with Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore being their favourite, Sherman writes. But Kansas City did not give permission to Moore to interview for the position.

Anthopoulos, a native of Canada, served as the Blue Jays GM from 2010-2015, after joining the organization in 2003. The Blue Jays complied a record of 654-642 over Anthopoulos' six seasons as GM. Under his direction, Toronto reached the ALCS in 2015, after having not reached the playoffs since the 1993 season.

The Blue Jays hired Mark Shapiro as their president ahead of the 2016 season, at which time Anthopoulos and the club parted ways. Anthopoulos was named vice president of the Los Angeles Dodgers in January of 2016.

This past season the Dodgers made it to the World Series for the first time since 1988, but fell just one game short of winning the championship.