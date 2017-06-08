Early Cy Young contender Dallas Keuchel is headed to the disabled list for a second time this season, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle.

Dallas Keuchel is going back on the DL. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) June 8, 2017

The ace for the best team in baseball in the Houston Astros (42-18) was scratched from his scheduled start against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night due to an illness.

The lefty just came off the disabled list last week after suffering through a stiff neck. Kaplan says Keuchel is heading back to Houston for evaluation as he's still feeling discomfort from the neck problem.

Keuchel was sent back to Houston for evaluation. Still feeling neck discomfort after last DL stint. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) June 8, 2017

The 29-year-old has been excellent this season, posting a perfect 9-0 record with a 1.67 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 75.2 innings pitched this season, his sixth with the Astros.