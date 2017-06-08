11m ago
Report: Astros' Keuchel back to DL
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Astros 5, Royals 7
Early Cy Young contender Dallas Keuchel is headed to the disabled list for a second time this season, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle.
The ace for the best team in baseball in the Houston Astros (42-18) was scratched from his scheduled start against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night due to an illness.
The lefty just came off the disabled list last week after suffering through a stiff neck. Kaplan says Keuchel is heading back to Houston for evaluation as he's still feeling discomfort from the neck problem.
The 29-year-old has been excellent this season, posting a perfect 9-0 record with a 1.67 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 75.2 innings pitched this season, his sixth with the Astros.