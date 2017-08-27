The Houston Astros flew to Dallas from Los Angeles Sunday due to concern surrounding Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. The Astros are supposed to kick off a three-game set with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Houston, but the series' status is still to be determined according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

"Our focus is on the safety of our fans, our players and their families and our front office staff and their families," said Astros president Reid Ryan.

According to CBS, the Astros will provide an update Monday.

Hurricane Harvey is the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in the last 10 years and has caused mass flooding in the Houston area, along with much of South and East Texas.

After the series with the Rangers concludes on Thursday, the Astros are also set to begin a three-gamer with the New York Mets on Friday, also at home.