Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom will miss Thursday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks with an illness, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Backstrom is considered day-to-day. The Capitals do not play again until Saturday night in Edmonton.

Chandler Stephenson will slot in at centre.

In nine games so far this season, Backstrom has three goals and nine assists.