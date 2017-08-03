Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista has been placed on revocable waivers, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Source: Jose Bautista on revocable trade waivers, as is Justin Verlander (per @jerrycrasnick). Standard procedure. Both have full no-trade. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2017

As Rosenthal notes, revocable waivers for veteran players is common practice following the non-waiver trade deadline at the end of July. The Detroit Tigers reportedly followed the same procedure on Wednesday night with Justin Verlander, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Both Bautista and Verlander must first approve a move should a team claim them.

In 107 games, Bautista is slashing .216/.325/.381 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI.

Bautista has played in Toronto for the past decade after the team acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named later in August of 2008.

After seeing little success as a journeyman to start his MLB career, Bautista broke out in a big way during his second full year with the Jays in 2010. The Dominican smoked 54 home runs with 124 RBIs and started a string of six straight All-Star appearances.