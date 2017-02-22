The Chicago Bears appear ready to move on from Jay Cutler.

According to a report from ESPN, the Bears are actively seeking a trade partner for Cutler, the team’s starting quarterback the past eight seasons.

Teams can’t officially make trades until March 9.

Cutler played in just five games last season after suffering a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old hasn’t played a full season since 2009, his first in Chicago.

The 11th overall pick of the 2006 Draft has 32,467 career passing yards and 208 touchdowns to 146 interceptions on 61.9% passing.

Cutler is entering the fourth year of a seven-year contract extension he signed with the Bears ahead of the 2013 season. There is widespread speculation that the Bears will cut Cutler if they can’t trade him.