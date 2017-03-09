In a move that has been expected for quite some time now, the Chicago Bears will reportedly release their long-time starting quarterback Jay Cutler, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move become even more likely after the Bears signed free agent pivot, and Cutler's perceived replacement, Mike Glennon on Thursday.

Bears are releasing QB Jay Cutler, per sources. Cutler asked for and was granted his release this morning. Now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Schefter adds that Cutler asked the team for his release.

The 33-year-old Cutler spent the last eight seasons of his career with the Bears, coming over after the team acquired him from the Denver Broncos during the 2009 off-season. His tenure in the Windy City was tumultuous to say the least, but given the lack of quality signal callers available at the moment, Cutler seems prised to start for another club next season.

Schefter names the New York Jets as the top team to land the veteran QB, if chooses to continue his career. There have also been reports that Culter is considering retirement.