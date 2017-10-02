Do the Bears owe it to fans to start Trubisky?

The Chicago Bears are going to make a change at quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky will start next Monday at home against the Minnesota Vikings according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bears have made a QB change and are going with Mitchell Trubisky, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

Mike Glennon started the first four games for the Bears, who are currently last in the NFC North with a 1-3 record.

The 27-year-old has thrown for 833 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions for far this season.

The Bears inked Glennon to a three-year, $45 million deal, with $19 million guaranteed, during the off season. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trubisky was chosen with the second pick of the 2017 NFL Draft after the Bears made a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to move up from the number three selection.