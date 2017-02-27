Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is expected to be allowed to test the free agent market.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bears are unlikely to use the franchise tag on Jeffery for a second season, and there is a good chance the 27-year-old will sign with a new team once free agency opens.

Jeffery missed four games to suspension last year for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Playing under the franchise tag, the former second round pick finished with 52 receptions for 821 yards and two touchdowns, in a trying season in Chicago that saw the Bears use three different quarterbacks.

For his career, Jeffery has 304 receptions for 4,549 yards and 26 touchdowns.