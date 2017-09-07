OBJ 'itching' to get back on the field

The New York Giants season opener with the Dallas Cowboys is just days away and Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t appear to be any closer to playing.

The star wide receiver missed practice once again Thursday according to ESPN New York’s Jordan Raanan.

Beckham Jr. joined the Giants for on-field stretching Wednesday and did the same Thursday. Beckham Jr. declared himself “day-to-day” Wednesday after speaking with reporters after practice.

He hasn’t played since suffering a left ankle injury over two weeks ago in a preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham Jr. was hit on a catch over the middle by Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun. He immediately left the game, but was able to put pressure on his left leg.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said that if he’s medically cleared to play, he will.

Last season, Beckham Jr. caught a career-high 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.