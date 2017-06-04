Jeremy Maclin might not be a free agent for long.

Following the wide receiver's surprise release from the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, The Huffington Post's Jordan Schultz reports that Maclin is in "preliminary talks" with the Buffalo Bills.

#Bills are in "preliminary talks" 2 sign Jeremy Maclin, per source. LeSean McCoy is recruiting the WR and the team wants him onboard as well — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 4, 2017

Maclin's connection with the Bills comes from running back LeSean McCoy. The pair were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles and McCoy was a groomsman at Maclin's recent wedding. New Bills head coach Sean McDermott is also familiar with the player, having served as Eagles defensive coordinator for two of the seasons that Maclin was in Philadelphia.

Speaking at his charity softball tournament in Rochester, New York on Sunday, McCoy expressed optimism over a reunion.

"I know he could help us out tremendously," McCoy said. "I've been doing my recruiting already, and don't be surprised if it happens."

A Pro Bowler in 2014, Maclin, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs after his first five with the Eagles.

He appeared in 12 games last season, recording 536 yards on 44 catches and two touchdowns.

Aside from his friendship with McCoy, Maclin-to-Buffalo would make sense both the team and the player.

The Bills' top receiver is Sammy Watkins, but he's missed 11 games over the past two seasons with injury, including eight in 2016. The team did not pick up his fifth-year option in April. Among the Bills' other receiving options are veterans Andre Holmes and Rod Streater, signed as free agents, and second-round draft pick Zay Jones, taken out of East Carolina.

For his career, Maclin has 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns.