Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared following groin surgery in January, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old pivot has a clause in his six-year, $92 million contract - signed prior to last season - that would guarantee his base salary of $27.5 million if he were to be cut "due to a professional football injury suffered while performing his services under this Contract [and] Player is unable, in the sole judgment of Club's physicians, to perform his playing services for Club."

Since Taylor is now deemed healthy, he can be released prior to March 11 without any compensation. As of that date, $30.75 million of his deal becomes guaranteed. If he remains on the roster after that date, but his option is declined, he still receives his base salary.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the team is leaning towards keeping the Virginia Tech product and could look to restructure his deal.

A Pro Bowler in 2015, Taylor appeared in 15 games for the Bills last season, his second year with the team. He threw for 3,023 yards on 269-for-436 passing with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed for 580 yards and six majors.