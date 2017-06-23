The Chicago Blackhawks own a first-round pick for the first time since 2014, but according to Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune, they aren't satisfied selecting 26th overall.

Kuc reports the the Blackhawks are focused on moving up in the first round of Friday's draft in Chicago, hoping to throw in a later round selection to swap picks with a team picking earlier.

The Blackhawks hold a total of 10 picks in this weekend's draft - they drafted nine players in last year's draft. The team owns at least one pick in each round of the draft, with three selections in the fifth round and two selections in the sixth round.

The Blackhawks selected Nick Schmaltz 20th overall when they last owned a first round pick in 2014.