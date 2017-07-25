Canadian Andrew Nicholson has been traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Allen Crabbe according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Trail Blazers plan to waive and stretch Nicholson’s contract.

The 27-year-old Mississauga native was selected with the 19th pick of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and has spent four years in the Association.

He has also appeared for the Washington Wizards.

Crabbe is waiving his trade kicker in the deal.