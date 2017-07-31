11m ago
Report: Blue Jays trade Liriano to Astros for Aoki, prospect
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded starting pitcher Francisco Liriano to the Houston Astros in exchange for outfielder Nori Aoki and a minor league player according to multiple reports.
Liriano had been with the Blue Jays since last year at the Trade Deadline, when the team acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
After finishing 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) for the Jays last year, the 33-year-old has struggled this season, posting a 6-5 record with a 5.88 ERA.
The left-hander is in the final year of his contract which pays him $13 million per season.
