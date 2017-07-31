The Toronto Blue Jays have traded starting pitcher Francisco Liriano to the Houston Astros in exchange for outfielder Nori Aoki and a minor league player according to multiple reports.

Can confirm Astros have acquired LHP Liriano from Jays. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2017

Source: Astros are sending OF Nori Aoki and a Minor League player to the Blue Jays. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2017

Liriano had been with the Blue Jays since last year at the Trade Deadline, when the team acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After finishing 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) for the Jays last year, the 33-year-old has struggled this season, posting a 6-5 record with a 5.88 ERA.

The left-hander is in the final year of his contract which pays him $13 million per season.

More to follow.