Buffalo Bills wide receiver Anquan Boldin has left the Buffalo Bills and has informed the team he plans to retire, according to ESPN's Jim Trotter.

BREAKING: Anquan Boldin left the Bills today and has informed them he is retiring, ESPN has learned. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

Per Trotter, Boldin issued the following statement on his decision:

“Football in its purest form is what we all strive for as a nation. People from all different races, religions and backgrounds working together for one shared goal. The core values taught in football are some of the most important you can learn in life. To always be there for the guy next to you and not let your fellow man down. You do whatever it takes to make sure your brother is OK.

“Football has afforded me a platform throughout my career to have a greater impact on my humanitarian work. At this time, I feel drawn to make the larger fight for human right a priority. My life’s purpose is bigger than football.”

Statement from Anquan Boldin on his decision to retire: pic.twitter.com/z19jekK33R — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

For his humanitarian efforts, the 36-year-old Boldin was named the 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Boldin signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Aug. 7 after spending last season with the Detroit Lions.

The wideout played 14 seasons in the NFL, beginning his career in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals when the club drafted him in the second round out of Florida State.

Boldin won offensive rookie of the year in ‘03 and was named a Pro Bowler three times in his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 campaign.

In what has arguably been a Hall of Fame-caliber career, Boldin amassed over 1,000 receptions, surpassed 13,000 receiving yards and hauled in 82 touchdowns across his 14 seasons.