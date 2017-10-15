NaVorro Bowman isn't expected to be out of work for long and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the veteran linebacker already has a visit lined up.

According to Rapoport, Bowman is expected to visit the Oakland Raiders in the coming days with Rapoport reporting there is mutual interest in a deal.

Former #49ers LB NaVorro Bowman is set to visit the #Raiders... while SF moves forward, happily, with star-in-the-making Reuben Foster: pic.twitter.com/ldoZsx612J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2017

Bowman was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday after trying to trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday the 49ers had a deal in place with the New Orleans Saints for Bowman before they instead decided to release him.

49ers agreed to trade NaVorro Bowman to Saints before deciding to release him, per sources.https://t.co/16bTisVL4y https://t.co/gUWMH7NZzQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2017

Schefter reported the 49ers decided to release Bowman as a favour to the veteran after he let it be known he would rather be a free agent and pick his destination.

Bowman is still just 29-years-old but has seen his impact on the field impacted by knee injuries.

The 2010 third-rounder has 22 tackles in five games this season and 709 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 89 career games, all with the 49ers.