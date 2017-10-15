1h ago
Report: Bowman set to visit Raiders
TSN.ca Staff
NaVorro Bowman isn't expected to be out of work for long and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the veteran linebacker already has a visit lined up.
According to Rapoport, Bowman is expected to visit the Oakland Raiders in the coming days with Rapoport reporting there is mutual interest in a deal.
Bowman was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday after trying to trade the three-time Pro Bowler.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday the 49ers had a deal in place with the New Orleans Saints for Bowman before they instead decided to release him.
Schefter reported the 49ers decided to release Bowman as a favour to the veteran after he let it be known he would rather be a free agent and pick his destination.
Bowman is still just 29-years-old but has seen his impact on the field impacted by knee injuries.
The 2010 third-rounder has 22 tackles in five games this season and 709 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 89 career games, all with the 49ers.