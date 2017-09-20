It appears that quarterback Sam Bradford is close to returning.

Bradford said he feels better and plans to practice Wednesday and take things from there, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Whether or not he'll be able to play Sunday will be determined by how his knee responds.

Sam Bradford says plan is to practice today. Feels better. Chances to play Sunday? Like to think good, but depends how knee responds. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2017

Bradford missed Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Vikings struggled to get anything going on offence, scoring just nine points without a passing touchdown. Case Keenum started in Bradford's place, going 20-37 for 167 yards.

The injury is the same knee Bradford has had two ACL surgeries on. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com notes that x-rays are difficult to read due to the amount of scar tissue in his knee, making it harder for the Vikings to evaluate Bradford going forward.

In Week 1, Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns.