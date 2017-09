According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year extension with catcher Kurt Suzuki worth $3.5 million.

kurt suzuki is getting an extension. $3.5M, 1 year. #braves — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 23, 2017

Suzuki has had a solid year for the last-place Braves, hitting .271/.343/.525 with 18 home runs -- a career-high -- and 47 runs batted in.

The Braves originally signed the 33-year-old to a one-year, $1.5 million deal last offseason.