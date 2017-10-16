Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to practice, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to practice by doctor who performed the surgery on his dislocated knee, according to source — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 16, 2017

The decision was made by the same doctor who performed surgery on his injured knee last summer.

Once the Vikings remove him from the physically unable to perform list, they will have three weeks to activate him or placed him on injured reserve.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the Vikings are expected to activate him this week or next week and anticipate him getting into game action before the end of the season.

On Teddy Bridgewater post-exam today: #Vikings will activate him this week or next week. They expect him to play this year. Amazing recovery — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Vikings fans may have been expecting some good news after Bridgewater tweeted "Thank you." earlier Monday morning.

Thank you. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) October 16, 2017

Bridgewater hasn't played since 2015 after suffering what was thought to be a potential career-ending injury.

While one Vikings quarterback appears to be on his way back, another might be in trouble. Sam Bradford has no timetable for a return from a knee injury that has slowed the former No. 1 overall pick in recent years.

Veteran QB Case Keenum has carried the load for Minnesota, throwing for five touchdowns and one interception in five games so far this season.

The Vikings (4-2) will take on the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) in Week 7.