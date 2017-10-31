It appears Paxton Lynch could get the start in Week 9 after another dismal performance by Denver Broncos quarter Trevor Siemian on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is mulling a change at quarterback and would start the 2016 first-round pick, if they do so. The Broncos also have former Houston Texans starter Brock Osweiler on their roster.

Broncos are considering a QB change, only if a change is made, it likely would be to former first-round pick Paxton Lynch, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

The Denver Broncos were handed their third straight loss on Monday night, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season, while Siemian was intercepted three times. He completed 19 of 36 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 29-19 defeat.

Siemian has thrown six interceptions to just two touchdowns over the team's past three games and head coach Vance Joseph said Monday his status as the team's starter is now in jeopardy.

"I'm going to watch the film [Monday] night and [Tuesday], like most coaches would do, and see,'' Joseph said, per ESPN. "[Monday] our defense played winning football in my opinion, our offensive line blocked, we ran the ball for 177 [yards] and the pass pro was better. It all fell back to turning the ball over five times, that's insane.''

When pressed if he would make a change at quarterback, Joseph replied that "anything's possible" after the team's performance on Monday.

Lynch has not attempted a pass this season. He appeared in three games last season, completing 59 per cent of his passes for 497 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Broncos visit the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) next week.