The Denver Broncos have released three-time pro bowler and all-pro safety T.J. Ward, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Broncos have informed three-time Pro Bowler and all-pro safety TJ Ward that he's been released, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

Ward played three seasons in Denver, winning a Superbowl 50 in 2016 with the team.

The 30-year-old was a three-time pro bowler from 2013-15. He was also named to the 2010 All-Rookie team as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The Oregon alum was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (38th overall) of the 2010 NFL draft.

He played four seasons in Cleveland before signing as a free agent with the Broncos in 2014.