The Denver Broncos could be coached by a Shanahan again.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the team's head coach vacancy.

Shanahan is the son of longtime Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who led the team to two Super Bowl wins with current Broncos GM John Elway as his quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan was on his father's staff in Washington from 2010-2013, but never worked with him in Denver.

The younger Shanahan helped orchestrate one of the league's top offences this season. Atlanta finished second in yards, averaging 415.8 per game, and first in scoring, averaging 33.8 per game.