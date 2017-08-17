Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton is expected to miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

The second-year man incurred the unspecified injury in practice Wednesday, and his availability has been listed as week-by-week by the Browns.

"He has a knee, and like the other guys, nothing that I think that is way over the top,'' said Hue Jackson, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We'll get Danny back as soon as we can."

The Browns selected Shelton 12th overall in the 2015 draft out of Washington. The 343-pound defensive lineman has started all but one of the 32 games that he has played in. He owns career totals of 1.5 sacks and 51 total tackles.