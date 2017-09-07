In a surprise move, the Cleveland Browns are expected to release safety Calvin Pryor after he got into a fight with a teammate before practice, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The Browns acquired the former first round pick in a trade with the New York Jets this off-season.

The 25-year-old Pryor was selected 18th overall by the Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft and recorded 130 tackles with two interceptions over 44 games (three seasons) in New York.

The Louisville product was penciled in as a backup for Derrick Kindred on the Browns' depth chart to start the season.

Cleveland received more bad news earlier Thursday when it was revealed 2017 first overall picks Myles Garrett would miss several weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain during practice.

The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to kick off the season.