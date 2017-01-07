The Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and hired former Los Angeles Rams coordinator Gregg Williams to replace him, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and are hiring former #Rams DC Gregg Williams, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2017

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reported Friday the team had offered the job to Williams before firing Horton.

Williams spent the past three seasons with the Rams franchise, directing a defence that ranked ninth in yards allowed and 23rd in points last season. He was suspended for the entire 2012 season for his role in the New Orleans Saints Bountygate scandal.

Under Horton, the Browns ranked 31st in yards allowed last season and 30th in points. Horton, who has held the role of a defensive coordinator with an NFL team in each of the past six season, was also fired by the Browns after one season in 2013. He has also had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He has never coordinated a defence which finished top-16 in points allowed.