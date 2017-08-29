The Cleveland Browns appear to be looking to two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Browns are motivated to move Haden's contract, which has three years remaining on it.

Hearing from multiple teams that the Browns are aggressively trying to trade CB Joe Haden. Very motivated to move his contract — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 29, 2017

Haden, who made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014, started 13 games last season, posting 48 tackles and three interceptions.

The 28-year-old is set to make $11.1 million this season and in 2018, and is owed $10.4 million in 2019.

Selected seventh overall in the 2010 draft, Haden owns 19 interceptions over 90 career games with the Browns.