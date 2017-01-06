The Cleveland Browns haven't fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton, but according to the Alex Marvez of Sporting News, they have offered his job to former Los Angeles Rams coordinator Gregg Williams.

To make matters worse for Horton, Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland reports Horton was not expecting to be replaced this offseason.

Source: Ray Horton did not expect to be replaced as Browns def coordinator. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 6, 2017

Marvez reports the Browns have also reached to Wade Phillips about the job. Phillips spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos.

Williams spent the past three seasons with the Rams franchise, directing a defence that ranked ninth in yards allowed and 23rd in points last season. He was suspended for the entire 2012 season for his role in the New Orleans Saints Bountygate scandal.

Under Horton, the Browns ranked 31st in yards allowed last season and 30th in points. Horton, who has held the role of a defensive coordinator with an NFL team in each of the past six season, was also fired by the Browns after one season in 2013. He has also had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He has never coordinated a defence which finished top-16 in points allowed.

Vance Joseph was Hue Jackson's top pick for @Browns DC gig in 2016. Vance chose @MiamiDolphins. Hue hired Ray Horton. And so it goes @sn_nfl — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

According to Marvez, the Browns have given Williams until Monday to accept their offer.