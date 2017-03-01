Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is applying for reinstatement into the NFL Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Browns WR Josh Gordon, who has not played since 2014, is applying today for reinstatement, per his business manager Michael Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Gordon's business manager Michael Johnson said Gordon has taken the proper steps to treat his alcohol issues and is in the best shape of his life, according to Schefter.

"Josh is living with me and is in the best place mentally that he has been in dating back years before entering the NFL. He has taken the proper steps to treat his issues and has followed a very strict protocol that the league and our team here has laid out for him. He's also in the best shape of his life and feels even better than he did when he had his breakout year in 2013. This will be a special year for Josh and we are all very proud of the way he has taken the necessary steps to turn his life around."

Gordon hasn't played since 2014. He was conditionally reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell last offseason, with a four-game suspension to start the year. But Gordon was once again suspended indefinitely before the four-game suspension ran out and he checked himself into a rehab centre.

The supplemental second round draft pick in 2012 only played five games in 2014, finishing with 24 receptions for 303 yards. Gordon had a monster 2013 season, finishing with 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine scores.