A pair of New York Mets outfielders have cleared waivers according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson are now both available to be traded to any of the 29 MLB teams for the remainder of the season.

Reported last night that Bruce has cleared waivers. According to sources, so has his #Mets' teammate, Curtis Granderson. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 5, 2017

Bruce however has an eight team no trade list that includes the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees and would have to agree to any deal sending him to one of his restricted teams.

Jay Bruce's no-trade list, from a source: NYY, PHI, MIA, MIN, AZ, OAK, TB, TOR. However, almost certainly would approve trade to contender. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 5, 2017

Bruce has appeared in 101 games for the Mets this season and has hit 29 homers with 75 RBIs and a .260 batting average.

Granderson has 14 home runs and 41 RBIs over 101 games this season with a .223 batting average.

The 36-year-old is in his fourth season as a member of the Mets after spending four years with the Yankees and the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers.