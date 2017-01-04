Less than a month after purchasing Cloud9 Challenger’s spot in the North American League Championship Series for $2.5 million, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley Edens and Fortress Investment Group are set to launch an new esports brand.

Sources close to the situation tell ESPN the brand is called FlyQuest and will launch in the coming weeks. The team is set to kick off the 2017 NA LCS Spring Split on Jan. 20.

FlyQuest acquired C9 Challenger for $1.8 million and retained four players at a cost of $700,000 to get to the purchase price of $2.5 million. The League of Legends roster features top laner An "Balls" Van Le, mid laner Hai "Hai" Du Lam, AD carry Johnny "Altec" Ru, and support Daerek "LemonNation" Hart. There is currently no jungler on the roster.

Sources say the team will begin with the NA LCS club, but is interested in looking into other titles and rosters.

Eden’s son Ryan is expected to assist in running the organization along with Fortress managing director Sarah Watterson.

ESPN reports that Wesley Edens and FlyQuest did not respond to a request for comment.