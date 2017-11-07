Report: Bucks to get Bledsoe for Monroe, first

Eric Bledsoe is headed to the Cheese State.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to send disgruntled point guard to the Milwaukee Bucks for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick.

Phoenix finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

Bledsoe, 27, has only appeared in three games this season and none since his now infamous "I don't want to be here" tweet, hours before the firing of Earl Watson on October 22.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

Bledsoe later claimed that he was at a hair salon at the time, but the team fined the Kentucky product $10,000 over it. Though away from the team, Bledsoe had been working out at the team's facilities.

Originally taken with the 18th overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bledsoe is in his fifth season with the Suns after a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in the summer of 2013 (coincidentally, the third team in the deal was the Bucks).

Knee injuries have affected Bledsoe in recent years with the Birmingham, AL native missing 67 games over the past two seasons.

In 66 games with the Suns a season ago, Bledsoe averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.0 minutes a night.

Bledsoe would join a Bucks backcourt with 2016 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, Matthew Dellavedova and Jason Terry.

Monroe, 27, is in his third season Bucks after signing as a free agent from the Detroit Pistons.

Originally taken with the seventh overall pick out of Georgetown in the same draft class as Bledsoe, Monroe has seen his role on the Bucks dramatically reduced with the presence of Giannis Antetokoumnpo and Thon Maker.

A native of New Orleans, Monroe did not start a single game last season and has only averaged 15.8 minutes a night through five games this year.