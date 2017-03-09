DeSean Jackson appears to be bound for Tampa Bay.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Jackson has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Buccaneers. The deadl includes $20 million guaranteed.

Buccaneers reached agreement with DeSean Jackson on a three-year, $35-million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Regarded as one of the best deep ball receiving options in the NFL, Jackson should complement the talented offensive nucleus the Bucs already have with third-year quarterback Jameis Winston and 2016 Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans. Schefter mentions in his report that Winston played a role in bringing Jackson to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers will be the third team that, Jackson who's entering his 10th season in the league, has played for. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his career.