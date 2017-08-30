Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will see his five-game suspension reduced to three games, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport reports Burfict was informed his suspension was reduced by two games on Wednesday.

The Bengals were hoping for a better outcome of Burfict's appeal, with head coach Marvin Lewis even participating in his appeal, according to Rapoport.

Burfict was suspended for his hit on Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman in the pre-season. The 26-year-old hit Sherman in the chest on a pass play in which he was not the intended receiver.

This is Burfict's second suspension for a hit on an opponent. The undrafted free agent missed the first three games of 2016 after a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.