15m ago
Report: Burfict facing five-game ban
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Bengals 17, Redskins 23
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict could be facing a five-game suspension for an illegal hit he delivered to Anthony Sherman of the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
He is reportedly appealing his suspension. It will be heard by the NFL in the coming days.
The Bengals are already without cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones for Week 1 and now may lose Burfict, pending approval.
In 2016, he had 101 tackles and two sacks.