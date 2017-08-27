Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict could be facing a five-game suspension for an illegal hit he delivered to Anthony Sherman of the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He is reportedly appealing his suspension. It will be heard by the NFL in the coming days.

The Bengals are already without cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones for Week 1 and now may lose Burfict, pending approval.

In 2016, he had 101 tackles and two sacks.