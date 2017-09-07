The Cincinnati Bengals and linebacker Vontaze Burfict have agreed to a three-year, $38.68 million extension according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The #Bengals continue to stand behind LB Vontaze Burfict. Source said he is signing a 3-yr, $38.68m extension imminently. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2017

The deal will make Burfict the highest paid insider linebacker in the NFL on an AAV basis, just edging out Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly.

He will also receive a $3.3 million signing bonus.

While there is no denying Burfict's talent and impact, his reckless play has raised questions throughout his five-year career. He is currently serving a three-game suspension for an illegal hit he delivered to Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. It was reduced from five games to three on appeal.

This isn't the first time Burfict has been suspended. During the AFC Wild Card game in 2016, he delivered an illegal hit to the head of wide receiver Antonio Brown and was handed a three-game ban by the league to start the following season.

Over the last three seasons, the Bengals are 10-10 with Burfict in the lineup and 3-8 without him, according to NFL Research.