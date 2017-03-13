It appears that Larry Sanders is returning to the NBA. According to a report from Shams Charania of the Vertical, Sanders, who last played in the NBA in 2014 with the Milwaukee Bucks, has agreed to a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Larry Sanders has agreed on a deal to make NBA return with the Cavaliers, w/ likely 2017-18 option date, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2017

Sources: Larry Sanders is in Cleveland w/ his agent Joel Bell: Cavs' physical exam this morning. Sides finalizing option date for stability. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2017

Sanders, 28, stands six-foot-11 and can line up at both power forward and centre, which should make him a welcome addition to the Cavaliers. The team could use more depth in their front court after earlier this month Andrew Bogut suffered a broken leg just a minute into his debut with the team that will keep him out for the rest of the season.