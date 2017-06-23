Three months after his college career was cut short by a torn ACL, Canada's Chris Boucher appears to be headed to the Golden State Warriors.

The 24-year-old from Montreal wasn't selected in Thursday night's NBA draft, but reports later in the night had the reigning NBA champions signing the athletic forward to a two-way deal.

Boucher posted a photo of himself in a photoshopped Warriors jersey on his Instagram account with the hash tags "Gnsl and #dubnation.

His agent didn't return a request for comment.

The six-foot-10 centre for the Oregon Ducks earned Pac-12 all-defensive team honours this past season, but tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the conference tournament in March. He played the rest of the game, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks. He averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in his two-year career at Oregon.

Boucher was one of three Canadians — Dillon Brooks and Dylan Ennis were the other two — who shone for Oregon this past season. Brooks was drafted 45th on Thursday night by Houston and then traded to Memphis.

Two-way deals, which are new this season, allow teams two extra roster spots for players who will slide back and forth between the NBA and the D-League (soon to renamed the Gatorade League).