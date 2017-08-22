Pratt's Rant– The future of the Canucks is on the way

Former Harvard standout Alex Kerfoot has narrowed his list of teams down to two or three, his agent J.P. Barry told the New York Post.

Barry confirmed to the Post that Kerfoot, a Hobey Baker finalist last season, has put the Rangers are on the short list.

Larry Brooks of the Post writes the centre is currently believed to be considering an offer from the Vancouver Canucks.

Kerfoot scored 16 goals and posted 45 points in 36 games with Harvard last season. He scored eight goals in both in freshman and sophomore seasons, before posting just four as junior in 2015-16. He did, however, post a career-high 30 assists in his junior year.

The 23-year-old was drafted in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils. He became a free agent last week when his exclusive rights with the Devils expired.

Kerfoot, who served as Harvard's captain last season, is a native of West Vancouver.

Brooks believes the 5-foot-10 centre would be in the mix for an opening night roster spot, should he choose the Rangers.