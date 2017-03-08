1h ago
Report: Cardinals, Chandler agree to deal
TSN.ca Staff
Free agent defensive end Chandler Jones will apparently remain with the Arizona Cardinals.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Jones and the Cardinals are finalizing a five-year contract extension, and that the deal is expected be worth quite a lot financially. Earlier this off-season, Arizona applied the franchise tag to Jones, who completed his first season with the team, after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots.
Last season, the 27-year-old Jones, who also doubles as an outside linebacker, amassed 39 tackles and 11 sacks.