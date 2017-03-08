Free agent defensive end Chandler Jones will apparently remain with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Jones and the Cardinals are finalizing a five-year contract extension, and that the deal is expected be worth quite a lot financially. Earlier this off-season, Arizona applied the franchise tag to Jones, who completed his first season with the team, after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Sources: The #AZCardinals and franchised tagged pass-rusher Chandler Jones are finalizing a 5-year extension. Going to be large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

Last season, the 27-year-old Jones, who also doubles as an outside linebacker, amassed 39 tackles and 11 sacks.