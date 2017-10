The Arizona Cardinals have acquired running back Adrian Peterson from the New Orleans Saints for a conditional pick according to a report by Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Peterson played in four games for the Saints, carrying the ball 27 times for 81 yards and no touchdowns.