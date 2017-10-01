Idonije on Carr's injury: 'When your back is locked up, you're done'

It was a rough afternoon for the Oakland Raiders. Not only did they fall 16-10 to the Denver Broncos, but they lost their starting quarterback Derek Carr in the third quarter with back spasms.

While Carr gingerly limped to the locker room and did not return, it appears he should be fine according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Raiders’ QB Derek Carr suffered back spasms, and team does not believe it be serious, per source, who added, “He should be OK.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

The team reportedly does not believe the injury is serious.

He expects to have an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the issue according to Michael Gehlkin of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Carr's replacement, former Buffalo Bills' starter E.J. Manuel, threw for 106 yards and an interception.

The Raiders will host the 2-2 Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 5.