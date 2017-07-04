1h ago
Report: Casspi to sign with Golden State
TSN.ca Staff
Free agent forward Omri Casspi will sign with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Casspi bounced around quite a bit last season, playing in a combined 36 games for the Sacramento Kings (22), the New Orleans Pelicans (one) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (13). He had an average of 5.2 points per game and 2.4 rebounds.
The Warriors will be the seventh team Casspi has played for in his eight years in the NBA.