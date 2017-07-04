Free agent forward Omri Casspi will sign with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent forward Omri Casspi has agreed to a one-year deal with Golden State, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Casspi bounced around quite a bit last season, playing in a combined 36 games for the Sacramento Kings (22), the New Orleans Pelicans (one) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (13). He had an average of 5.2 points per game and 2.4 rebounds.

The Warriors will be the seventh team Casspi has played for in his eight years in the NBA.