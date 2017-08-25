Just a few days removed from the blockbuster trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers reportedly have some serious concerns regarding their prized acquisition in the deal, Isaiah Thomas.

Although the deal has been officially announced by both teams, Cleveland is "still evaluating" Thomas' injured hip and is weighing its options with the completion of the deal, tweets ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Thomas has already travelled to Cleveland for a physical. Thomas incurred the injury in last season's Eastern Conference finals, when his then-Celtics took on the Cavaliers.

A source involved with the process of Thomas' medical clearance told Wojnarowski "It's a very sensitive situation". As the ESPN NBA insider points out, all players must pass a physical, or a trade can be voided.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg provided additional context as to how truly serious Thomas' injury might be by pointing out the Cavaliers recently cleared the oft-injured Derrick Rose, who incurred a season-ending injury in April, when he signed with the club earlier this off-season.

Thomas, 28, is under control for the upcoming season but is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He averaged 28.9 points per game and 5.9 assists last season, which saw the Celtics finish with the best regular season record in the Conference.