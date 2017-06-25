It's no surprise LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers would love to add to their super team to compete with the Golden State Warriors next season.

Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George could be that piece, according to reports from ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes.

Reporting with @chrisbhaynes: League sources say Cleveland continues to pursue a Paul George trade, with Denver as the potential third team — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

League sources: Cavs, Pacers and Nuggets have discussed a three-way deal that would land Paul George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

According to the reporters, the Cavs, Pacers and Denver Nuggets have discussed a three-way trade that would see George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver.

The 27-year-old George has let the Pacers know that he'll be opting out of his contract following the 2017-18 season and would prefer to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The four-time All-Star averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 75 games with the Pacers in 2016-17, his seventh year with the club. The Pacers selected George with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 Draft.

George will make approximately $19.5 million next season and can opt-out of the final year of the contract to test the free agent market.

Love, 28, averaged 19 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 60 games with the Cavs last season, his third with the club. He has three years left on his contract with a cap hit of over $22 million in each season.