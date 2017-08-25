30m ago
Report: Cavs 'evaluating' Thomas' injured hip
TSN.ca Staff
Did Celtics betray Thomas with trade?
Just a few days removed from the blockbuster trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers reportedly have some serious concerns regarding their prized acquisition in the deal, Isaiah Thomas.
Although the deal has been officially announced by both teams, Cleveland is "still evaluating" Thomas' injured hip after the point guard traveled to the city recently for examination, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
A source involved with the process of Thomas' medical clearance told Wojnarowski "It's a very sensitive situation". As the ESPN NBA insider points out, all player must a physical in order to avoid having the trade be voided.
TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg provided additional context as to how truly serious Thomas' injury might be by pointing out the Cavaliers recently cleared the oft-injured Derrick Rose, who incurred a season-ending injury in April.
Thomas, 28, is under control for the upcoming season but is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He averaged 28.9 points per game and 5.9 assists last season, which saw the Celtics finish with the best regular season record in the Eastern Conference.