The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to overhaul their starting frontcourt.

The Athletic's Jason York reports that Kevin Love will slide over to centre with the newly acquired Jae Crowder taking over the four. Last season's starting centre, Tristan Thompson, will come off of the bench.

York notes that Thompson has been informed of the plan and has accepted the new role. The 26-year-old Brampton, Ont. native started all 78 games he appeared in last season, posting 8.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes a night.

Love, 29, has not played significant minutes at centre since his rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008-2009 when he started at the position. In just 25.1 minutes a night, Love averaged 11.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 0.1 blocks over 81 games that season, starting in 37 of them.

Crowder, 27, was acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade last month. He appeared in 72 games for the Celtics last season, starting all of them, and averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 32.4 minutes a night.