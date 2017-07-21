Report: Cavs on verge of hiring Altman as new GM

Things are moving pretty fast in Cleveland. After reports emerged that the Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving may be headed for a divorce, Cleveland is reportedly on the verge of hiring Koby Altman as their new general manager according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After extended talks, the hiring of Koby Altman as Cleveland's new GM is imminent, league sources tell ESPN. Altman was Cavs' assistant GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

Altman served as the assistant to former GM David Griffin, who was dismissed by the Cavs earlier this month.

Uncertainty is at an all-time high for the Cavaliers. Reports have circulated recently that LeBron James may play elsewhere in 2018, and now Irving reportedly wants out.

While the move would be a huge step up for Altman, where the Cavliers go from here is a mystery.